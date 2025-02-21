Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police warn of new form of fentanyl on the streets

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 21, 2025 7:41 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police warn of new form of fentanyl on the streets
Winnipeg police say a new form of fentanyl has hit the streets.
The fentanyl has been pressed and packaged into shapes that look like cut-out cookies, colourful candles, soaps or confections.

Winnipeg police warn of new form of fentanyl on the streets - image View image in full screen
Police say if you come across these items, do not touch them and report them to the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. And if you are in medical crisis, call 911.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

