Winnipeg police warn of new form of fentanyl on the streets

Winnipeg police say a new form of fentanyl has hit the streets.
The fentanyl has been pressed and packaged into shapes that look like cut-out cookies, colourful candles, soaps or confections.
Police say if you come across these items, do not touch them and report them to the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. And if you are in medical crisis, call 911.
