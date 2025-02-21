Winnipeg police warn of new form of fentanyl on the streets

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a new form of fentanyl has hit the streets.

The fentanyl has been pressed and packaged into shapes that look like cut-out cookies, colourful candles, soaps or confections.

Police say if you come across these items, do not touch them and report them to the police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222. And if you are in medical crisis, call 911.