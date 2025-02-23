Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Eight travel deals you don’t want to miss out on

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 23, 2025 6:37 pm
1 min read
Save big on Samsonite, Beis and more coveted brand items. View image in full screen
Save big on Samsonite, Beis and more coveted brand items.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Looking to shop discounts?

Save big on Samsonite, Beis and more coveted brand items.

 

Bugatti Barcelona 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set - Black
This black luggage set has everything you need to stay coordinated and sleek. This three-piece set will give you easy maneuverability, organization, and added security for your next adventure.
$219.99 at Best Buy ($799.99)

 

Monos Check-In Medium
Upgrade your travel game with the Monos Check-In Medium luggage. It’s the perfect size for extra packing space, with a durable, impact-resistant design and premium features. Grab it while it’s on sale!
$356 at Monos (was $395)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Coach Hitch Backpack
Meet your new go-to bag! The Coach Hitch Backpack is sleek, suede and leather with clever compartments to keep your 15 inch laptop and essentials organized—perfect for work, weekends, and everything in between.
$595 at Coach (was $850)

 

Sephora Supplement Case
Keep all your daily supplements perfectly contained in this cute case from Sephora – travel friendly with three built-in compartments.
$7.00 at Sephora (was $14.00)

 

Beis The On The Go Essential Case in Beige
Your beauty routine will thank you for this cute and practical clear case from Beis. This neutral colour will look chic with all your travel gear.
$48.75 at Beis (was $65)
Story continues below advertisement

 

EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow
Skip the jet lag and say hello to comfort with this plush blanket and pillow set that easily attaches to your suitcase—perfect for on-the-go beauty sleep.
$31.95 on Amazon (was $43.95)
More Recommendations

 

Packing Cubes
No more fumbling around your luggage! These packing cubes from Amazon are an organizational game-changer—affordable, waterproof, and easy to clean, keeping your travel essentials in perfect order.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

 

Beis The Weekender in Black
This incredibly spacious weekender bag from beis was made for sleepovers, girls weekends or short trips. With an easy-access opening, separate compartments for your shoes and essentials, and a back zipper-pocket that doubles as a trolley sleeve, it’s the ultimate travel companion.
$108.75 at Beis (was $145.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

You may also like:

Travel Bag and Heat Resistant Mat – $49.99

Travel Pill Organizer with 260 Labels – $12.99

Waterproof Phone Pouch – $15.75

18 Pack Travel Bottles for Toiletries – $14.99

DIY Travel Pill Organizer with 260 Labels – $12.99

Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Sunscreen Lotion – $14.97

Women Travel Duffle Bag – $39.99

 

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices