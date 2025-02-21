Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Friday, Feb. 21

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Friday, Feb. 21:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Washington, D.C.: Ford will be in the U.S. capital for another round of meetings, after travelling there with other premiers about a week ago to push back against U.S. tariff threats.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Hamilton: Stiles is scheduled to make two stops in the city, including the YWCA.
Elmira: She is then making a campaign stop in Kitchener-Conestoga.
Brantford: Stiles is set to visit the Brantford & District Labour Centre later in the afternoon.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Toronto: Crombie is set to make an announcement shortly after 10 a.m.
Mississauga: She is expected to join a community skate this evening.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Guelph: Schreiner will attend a local all-candidates debate, then meet with University of Guelph workers and visit the Guelph Muslim Society. He also has meetings with Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie and local teachers.
