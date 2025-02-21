Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Friday, Feb. 21

See more sharing options

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Friday, Feb. 21:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Washington, D.C.: Ford will be in the U.S. capital for another round of meetings, after travelling there with other premiers about a week ago to push back against U.S. tariff threats.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Hamilton: Stiles is scheduled to make two stops in the city, including the YWCA.

Elmira: She is then making a campaign stop in Kitchener-Conestoga.

Brantford: Stiles is set to visit the Brantford & District Labour Centre later in the afternoon.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie is set to make an announcement shortly after 10 a.m.

Mississauga: She is expected to join a community skate this evening.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Schreiner will attend a local all-candidates debate, then meet with University of Guelph workers and visit the Guelph Muslim Society. He also has meetings with Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie and local teachers.