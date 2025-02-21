SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Friday, Feb. 21

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2025 6:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advanced voting opens for Ontario election'
Advanced voting opens for Ontario election
WATCH: one week to go before voting day, advanced polling stations have officially opened for Ontarians to cast their ballot ahead of time. As Megan King reports, some voters are already taking advantage of the early access. 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Friday, Feb. 21:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Washington, D.C.: Ford will be in the U.S. capital for another round of meetings, after travelling there with other premiers about a week ago to push back against U.S. tariff threats.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hamilton: Stiles is scheduled to make two stops in the city, including the YWCA.

Elmira: She is then making a campaign stop in Kitchener-Conestoga.

Brantford: Stiles is set to visit the Brantford & District Labour Centre later in the afternoon.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Trending Now

Toronto: Crombie is set to make an announcement shortly after 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Mississauga: She is expected to join a community skate this evening.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Schreiner will attend a local all-candidates debate, then meet with University of Guelph workers and visit the Guelph Muslim Society. He also has meetings with Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie and local teachers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices