Abbotsford double homicide: Bodies found in torched SUV identified

Homicide investigators have identified two people found dead in a torched vehicle in Abbotsford, B.C., in January.

Emergency crews were called to Sumas Mountain Regional Park on the afternoon of Jan. 3, where they found the Mitsubishi Outlander engulfed in flames.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the people found inside as Christopher Carter, 44, and Sandy Raposo, 48. Both were residents of the Lower Mainland.

“We believe there are individuals who know what happened to Chris and Sandy, and we are asking them to do the right thing by contacting IHIT,” spokesperson Sgt. Freda Fong said in a media release.

“We are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in contact with Chris and Sandy in the days leading up to their death.”

Police have not said what the relationship between the victims was, or if there was a suspect in the case.

They described the deaths, however, as an “isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.