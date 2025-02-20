Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Legault calls Tkachuk brothers ‘shameful’ as hockey, politics clash for 4 Nations final

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 4:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebecers gear up to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada and USA'
Quebecers gear up to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada and USA
WATCH: It's a match for the ages. Many Montrealers will be tuning in to the Canada versus USA 4 Nations cup final. With a backdrop of political tensions, it has become more than just a game. And some of those tensions have even leaked into Quebec provincial politics. Global's Dan Spector reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Premier François Legault called the behaviour from the Tkachuk brothers “shameful” this week, as political tensions between between Canada, the U.S. and both hockey teams continue to escalate ahead of Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off final.

In a recording from Monday, Legault condemned the fights — two of which were initiated by brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuck — during the first few seconds of Saturday night’s game at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

“When it comes to the fights from the Tkachuk brothers, I found it a bit shameful,” Legault said during question period at a press briefing.

“And I’m not against fights. When you want revenge for a vicious hit, it could be a good idea. But when the game hasn’t even started yet, that’s not hockey,” he added.

This came before President Donald Trump poured more fuel on the fire on Thursday, firing another shot at Canada, suggesting yet again that its northern neighbour become the “fifty first state” and again calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Governor.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada vs. U.S.: hockey rivalry heats up amid political tensions'
Canada vs. U.S.: hockey rivalry heats up amid political tensions

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He confirmed he would “sadly” not be able to attend the game, but goaded Canada ahead of the grudge match.

“But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome,” Trump said.

Click to play video: 'National pride on display at Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener'
National pride on display at Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener
Trending Now

This comes amid geopolitical tensions that have been building over Trump’s talk of tariffs and annexation and booed national anthems.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. beat Canada 3-1 in the teams’ round-robin matchup Saturday night, a game that started with three fights in the first nine seconds. Matthew Tkachuk, who stared the first fight, said the U.S. anthem booing had nothing to do with the decision for him, brother Brady and J.T. Miller to drop the gloves.

“That’s called me, Brady and Millsy in a group chat,” said Matthew Tkachuk, admitting to reporters how the three players planned the fights ahead of time over text.

–with files from Michelle Butterfield and The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Canadian sports fans boo U.S. national anthem in response to Trump tariffs'
Canadian sports fans boo U.S. national anthem in response to Trump tariffs

Sponsored content

AdChoices