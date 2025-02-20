Legault calls Tkachuk brothers ‘shameful’ as hockey, politics clash for 4 Nations final

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault called the behaviour from the Tkachuk brothers “shameful” this week, as political tensions between between Canada, the U.S. and both hockey teams continue to escalate ahead of Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off final.

In a recording from Monday, Legault condemned the fights — two of which were initiated by brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuck — during the first few seconds of Saturday night’s game at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

“When it comes to the fights from the Tkachuk brothers, I found it a bit shameful,” Legault said during question period at a press briefing.

“And I’m not against fights. When you want revenge for a vicious hit, it could be a good idea. But when the game hasn’t even started yet, that’s not hockey,” he added.

This came before President Donald Trump poured more fuel on the fire on Thursday, firing another shot at Canada, suggesting yet again that its northern neighbour become the “fifty first state” and again calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Governor.”

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

He confirmed he would “sadly” not be able to attend the game, but goaded Canada ahead of the grudge match.

“But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome,” Trump said.

This comes amid geopolitical tensions that have been building over Trump’s talk of tariffs and annexation and booed national anthems.

The U.S. beat Canada 3-1 in the teams’ round-robin matchup Saturday night, a game that started with three fights in the first nine seconds. Matthew Tkachuk, who stared the first fight, said the U.S. anthem booing had nothing to do with the decision for him, brother Brady and J.T. Miller to drop the gloves.

“That’s called me, Brady and Millsy in a group chat,” said Matthew Tkachuk, admitting to reporters how the three players planned the fights ahead of time over text.

–with files from Michelle Butterfield and The Associated Press