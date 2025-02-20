Trump suggests ‘Governor Trudeau’ join him to watch 4 Nations hockey final

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey matches between Canada and the U.S. are typically a tense affair, but President Donald Trump is pouring more fuel on the fire ahead of Thursday night’s 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Trump fired another slapshot at Canada Thursday morning, suggesting yet again that Canada should become the “fifty first state” and calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Governor.”

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” he posted on his Truth Social platform early Thursday.

@realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social

He confirmed he would “sadly” not be able to attend the game, but goaded Canada ahead of the grudge match.

Story continues below advertisement

“But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome,” Trump said.

It’s the latest in a recent series of digs Trump has made about Canada joining the U.S.; before Trudeau announced his resignation in early January, Trump referred to him as “Governor Trudeau” on multiple occasions.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada brushed it off at first, reacting as though Trump must be joking, and Trudeau said flatly that Canada would never be the 51st state. Trudeau more recently suggested behind closed doors that Trump’s sustained annexation calls may not be just light talk and appear to be “a real thing.”

The U.S. beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday in Montreal in the preliminary round following a chaotic start that included three fights in the first nine seconds.

View image in full screen United States’ Brady Tkachuk (top) fights Canada’s Sam Bennett (9) during first-period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press

That was preceded by loud boos from many fans at the Bell Centre for the American national anthem — continuing a trend of jeers for The Star-Spangled Banner at NHL and NBA arenas across the country in recent weeks in apparent response to Trump — before a stirring rendition of O Canada from the crowd.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill Guerin, the general manager for Team USA, acknowledged the tension between the two hockey teams, and the countries in general, crediting Trump’s talk of tariffs and making Canada a part of the U.S. for ratcheting up the intensity of the teams’ first matchup.

“I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It’s just the time that we’re in,” Guerin said last weekend.

The players, however, are steering clear of politics ahead of Thursday’s final.

“I’m excited to play in a big game on the biggest stage with a group that has come together really, really quickly,” Canadian superstar and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said.

U.S. and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews had a similar response.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re just focused on playing,” he said. “All this stuff going on outside of it, I don’t really have too much.”