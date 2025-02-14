Teams USA reacts after fans in Montreal boo American national anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off

Send this page to someone via email

Michel Lacroix’s voice boomed around the Bell Centre.

The building’s legendary public address announcer asked fans to respect both the United States and Finland ahead of Thursday’s game at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Many in attendance ignored that request.

Large sections of the crowd booed the American national anthem ahead of the game, which the U.S. won 6-1 thanks to a four-goal third period.

“I didn’t like it, and that’s all I got,” forward Matthew Tkachuk, who finished with two goals and an assist, said of the jeers throughout anthem singer Alexandre Sylvestre’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Fans at NHL games in Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver booed the U.S. anthem in recent weeks after President Donald Trump announced potentially crippling tariffs – a 30-day reprieve was negotiated Feb. 3 – and continues to muse about making the country’s northern neighbour its 51st state.

There were also boos at recent home games of Canada’s lone NBA franchise, the Toronto Raptors.

“That’s really not something that we can control,” U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan added Thursday night. “We just want to play hockey. We want to compete. We want to represent our nation in the right way.”

The Americans were also loudly jeered when they hit the ice ahead of puck drop and again during player introductions. There were no boos during Finland’s anthem.

Canada and the U.S. are set to meet at the 4 Nations on Saturday night back at the Bell Centre.

“Everyone has their own views on things,” American defenceman Brock Faber said. “I’m honoured to wear the red, white and blue. For us, we’re just focused on winning games.”

American supporters in attendance Thursday started a “U-S-A! U-S-A!” chant just before puck drop only to be drowned out.

“These guys are hockey players, and they’re here to play hockey,” Sullivan said. “They’re also proud Americans and it’s a privilege to represent your nation, and all of us that have the opportunity to participate and be part of this U.S. team. It means a lot to all of us.

“To represent our nation is something that we think is bigger than ourselves or the sport.”

Despite the blanket tariff pause on goods entering from Canada, Trump slapped 25 per cent duties on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. on Monday, including Canadian products.

“I think we like it, not politically,” U.S. forward J.T. Miller said of the crowd vitriol. “But maybe just at a sense of, we know where we’re at in Canada and I think that fires us up more than anything.

“It’s great.”

Crowds in Montreal have booed the U.S. anthem at NHL games in the past, including after the country’s 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Lacroix also asked fans to respect the anthem when the trend initially started, and many obliged.

There was no anthem booing in Halifax for a recent Rivalry Series game between the Canadian and American women’s hockey teams.

The 4 Nations marks NHL players’ return to high-level international hockey and is a teaser ahead of the Olympic tournament.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly was asked Wednesday about the potential booing of the U.S. anthem and if the league was planning to take any action.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously, and we wish it wasn’t the case,” he said. “But from time to time things happen and people have strong feelings about it, and obviously we’re aware of what’s been happening here.

“I think the negativity has probably lessened over the last week. Hopefully it continues to lessen and that relations will be normal, but it’s something obviously we’re aware of and we’ll follow.”