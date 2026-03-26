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Canada

Waiting for Toronto’s cherry blossoms? What to expect as bloom season approaches

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 3:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Learning about different types of cherry trees'
Learning about different types of cherry trees
RELATED: Learning about different types of cherry trees – Mar 31, 2016
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The iconic cherry blossom trees in Toronto’s High Park are still weeks away from blooming, with officials urging patience as the timing of peak bloom remains uncertain.

As of mid-March, the sakura trees remained in their early “brown bud” stage, marking the start of the bloom development process that typically peaks in late April or early May.

While an exact date is still ahead, experts say the next few weeks will be key in shaping when the blossoms reach their peak.

“The biggest factor in determining when the blossoms open is spring weather,” said Rohith Rao, development director for High Park’s cherry blossom initiative.

He added that sustained warm temperatures can accelerate the process and bring an earlier bloom, while cooler conditions may delay it.

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Once the blossoms open, their peak occurs when about 70 per cent are in bloom, and usually lasts between four and 10 days, depending on the weather, Rao explained.

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The annual bloom draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, turning High Park into one of Toronto’s most popular seasonal attractions.

The sakura trees themselves carry a deeper cultural significance.

The first grove in High Park was gifted to Toronto by Japan in 1959 as a symbol of friendship and appreciation for the city’s support of Japanese Canadians after the Second World War.

This year, the park will once again shift to a vehicle-free experience during peak bloom to help manage crowds and improve safety.

With anticipation building, officials are urging visitors to plan ahead and help protect the trees during the short viewing window.

According to Rao, the park usually sees some unwanted behaviour, including picking blossoms, pulling branches or climbing the trees, actions that can damage both the current bloom and future seasons.

Rao also noted the park is home to fragile ecosystems and wildlife, which will be present during the bloomings.

The official High Park website states that there could be tiny turtle hatchlings emerging around the same time as the blossoms. Anyone who spots a turtle is asked to call the Turtle Protectors Hotline.

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Visitors are encouraged to stay on designated paths, avoid feeding animals and keep pets on leash.

For those hoping to catch the blooms at their best, Rao recommends monitoring updates in the coming weeks as warmer weather moves in. Early morning visits may also offer a quieter experience during this rather popular activity.

For more information on peak bloom dates, check the High Park Nature Centre for specific updates.

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