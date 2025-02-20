Manitoba RCMP seek suspects following armed robbery in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in The Pas, Man., say a man yelled “Westside” before he and another suspect robbed two women of cash and prescription medicine.

After the robbery, the duo allegedly shot up the home on Head Avenue. The victims, 64 and 72, weren’t injured in the incident.

Police said they’re looking for two men in their early 20s, who were seen wearing all-black clothing, facemasks, and were carrying long-barrelled guns, which were fired inside the home, causing extensive damage.

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.