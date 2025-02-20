Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

PC Optimum charge drives Loblaw Q4 profit down from year ago

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2025 8:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Food prices soaring beyond inflation according to new Loblaws report'
Business Matters: Food prices soaring beyond inflation according to new Loblaws report
WATCH ABOVE: Business Matters: Food prices soaring beyond inflation according to new Loblaws report – Jan 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by a non-cash charge related to its PC Optimum loyalty program due to higher member participation and higher redemption rates.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says its net earnings available to common shareholders amounted to $462 million or $1.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 28.

The result was down from a profit of $541 million or $1.72 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Click to play video: 'Loblaw apologizes after overweighted meat sold in Western Canada stores'
Loblaw apologizes after overweighted meat sold in Western Canada stores
Trending Now

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $2.20 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2 per diluted share a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue for the quarter totalled $14.9 billion, up from $14.5 billion, as food retail same-stores sales rose by 2.5 per cent. Excluding the favourable impact of the timing of Thanksgiving, Loblaw says food retail same-store sales were up about 1.5 per cent.

Drug retail same-store sales rose 1.3 per cent, with pharmacy and health care services same-store sales up 6.3 per cent, offset in part by a 3.1 per cent drop in front store same-store sales.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices