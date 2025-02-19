Massive new community garden set to open in Saanich this spring

Send this page to someone via email

A Victoria-area municipality will soon be home to a massive new community garden.

The Blenkinsop Community Agricultural Centre will be home to hundreds of garden plots on nearly 14 acres of farmland in Saanich, and may open as early as March 1.

“We have the opportunity of putting in up to 1,000 five-by-10 plots and still having significant land for eighth-acre, quarter-acre and half-acre farmers,” said Lee Smith, one of the facility’s co-founders.

Organizers have been working for four years to get the garden up and running, and say there is a huge amount of interest.

Leasing a plot at the garden will cost people $10 per month.

“Less than a streaming fee,” said co-founder John Espley. “We want a balance of experienced and inexperienced people to support each other.”

Organizers say making agriculture affordable and accessible to the public will provide an important source of food security.

They’re also hoping to attract non-profit groups, allowing the facility to play a role in feeding the community, and keeping the door open to some food being sold to local markets.

“The impact that we are already seeing on our waitlist is excitement,” Espley said.

The organizers are also aiming to offer some training for people who have never gardened before.

You can find out more about the project on its website.