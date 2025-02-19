Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Massive new community garden set to open in Saanich this spring

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 9:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Large scale community garden to take root in Saanich'
Large scale community garden to take root in Saanich
WATCH: Community gardens have been growing in popularity in recent years, but one underway on Vancouver Island is truly off the charts. Up to 1,000 allotments are being made available for people to "grow their own." Our Kylie Stanton introduces us to the two urban farmers behind the project.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Victoria-area municipality will soon be home to a massive new community garden.

The Blenkinsop Community Agricultural Centre will be home to hundreds of garden plots on nearly 14 acres of farmland in Saanich, and may open as early as March 1.

“We have the opportunity of putting in up to 1,000 five-by-10 plots and still having significant land for eighth-acre, quarter-acre and half-acre farmers,” said Lee Smith, one of the facility’s co-founders.

Organizers have been working for four years to get the garden up and running, and say there is a huge amount of interest.

Click to play video: 'Victoria residents facing years-long wait lists for community garden plots'
Victoria residents facing years-long wait lists for community garden plots

Leasing a plot at the garden will cost people $10 per month.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Less than a streaming fee,” said co-founder John Espley. “We want a balance of experienced and inexperienced people to support each other.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Organizers say making agriculture affordable and accessible to the public will provide an important source of food security.

They’re also hoping to attract non-profit groups, allowing the facility to play a role in feeding the community, and keeping the door open to some food being sold to local markets.

“The impact that we are already seeing on our waitlist is excitement,” Espley said.

The organizers are also aiming to offer some training for people who have never gardened before.

You can find out more about the project on its website. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices