Crime

Regina police investigate death near Carmichael Outreach

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted February 19, 2025 12:16 pm
1 min read
Regina Police Service
A file image of a Regina police car. File / Global News
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have begun a death investigation after a body was found near Carmichael Outreach Tuesday night.

According to a Regina police news release, officers and EMS were sent to the 1500 block of 12th Avenue near a business shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say they found the man’s body.

Carmichael Outreach said in a social media post Tuesday night that “due to unforeseen circumstances” it had to close the facility early for the night.

Regular services reopened at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Regina police’s major crimes and forensic identification units are now investigating.

More info to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

