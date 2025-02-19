Regina police investigate death near Carmichael Outreach

See more sharing options

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have begun a death investigation after a body was found near Carmichael Outreach Tuesday night.

According to a Regina police news release, officers and EMS were sent to the 1500 block of 12th Avenue near a business shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say they found the man’s body.

Carmichael Outreach said in a social media post Tuesday night that “due to unforeseen circumstances” it had to close the facility early for the night.

Regular services reopened at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Regina police’s major crimes and forensic identification units are now investigating.

More info to come.