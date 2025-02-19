Toronto coyote attacks sparking ‘understandable fear’ in downtown: councillor

Send this page to someone via email

A recent string of coyote attacks in downtown neighbourhoods is sparking an “understandable fear” among residents and pet owners, one councillor says.

Ward 10 Spadina—Fort York Coun. Ausma Malik made those comments in a request to the Economic and Community Development Committee to the creation of a “Urgent Downtown Coyote Action Plan.”

Since the start of the year, there have been several reports of coyote attacks and dozens more of sightings in neighbourhoods such as Liberty Village and Fort York. The city told The Canadian Press last week that as of Feb. 13, it has received 96 reports of coyotes in Malik’s riding.

The Coyote Safety Coalition – a group representing residents in those areas – claimed six coyote attacks occurred in a single night earlier last week, including at least two that required pet dogs to get emergency treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

“In advance of the City’s planned updated Coyote Strategy slated for Q4 2025, in recognition of the unique nature of our highly-populated downtown communities with limited green space and the emerging crisis of attacks on and deaths of dogs, as well as understandable fear from families and dog owners, action must be taken,” Malik said in her letter to the committee.

“I have been working with local residents to address this issue with urgency to address this issue, and more must be done.”

Mailk wants plan, interim report by May

Of those 96 reports, half were sightings, while 31 were from people concerned for public safety, like those who witnessed an approaching or attacking coyote.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The city said 10 reports were related to dangerous incidents, like a coyote attack or bite, and three of those happened on Feb. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

The city added it has “stepped up” its response in Liberty Village, including monitoring coyote activity in the area and educating residents about the animals’ behaviour so they can safely coexist. The city also said it’s consulting with wildlife experts, including those from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Toronto Zoo and Coyote Watch Canada.

2:12 Increase of coyote sightings in Toronto during mating season

In her request, Malik is asking the city council to direct the executive director of municipal licensing and standards to distribute public education materials as soon as possible on proactive measures residents can take to protect themselves and their pets, as well as the work the city is doing to address the issue.

She also wants city council to direct municipal licensing and standards deliver the action plan and interim report for the committee’s meeting in April.

That report, she said, should assess best practices used in other comparable urban jurisdictions, explore the use of technology or other tools for diversion and describe how wildlife management is planned for ahead of, during, and following construction on all City-led projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Malik is also asking city council to request the Ontario government conduct environmental assessments when undergoing planning of major projects, such as the redevelopment of Ontario Place, to assess and address impacts to wildlife, including coyotes.

The committee will hear her request on Feb. 26.

— with files from The Canadian Press