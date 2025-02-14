Toronto communities urge action after rise in reported coyote attacks and sightings

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of two communities in southwest Toronto are calling on the city to take action after several reported coyote attacks and dozens more sightings in the area since the beginning of the year.

A press release from the Coyote Safety Coalition – a group representing residents in the Liberty Village and Fort York neighbourhoods – claimed six local coyote attacks occurred in a single night earlier this week, including at least two that required pet dogs to get emergency treatment.

A city spokesperson says that between Jan. 1 and Feb. 13, there were 96 reports of coyotes in the Spadina-Fort York area, and most were from Liberty Village.

Half of those reports were sightings, while 31 were reports from people concerned for public safety, such as those who witnessed an approaching or attacking coyote.

The city says 10 reports were related to dangerous incidents such as a coyote attack or bite and three of those all happened on Feb. 10.

The city says in a statement that it has “stepped up” its response in Liberty Village, including monitoring coyote activity in the area and educating residents about the animals’ behaviour so they can safely coexist.

The city also said it’s consulting with wildlife experts, including those from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Toronto Zoo and Coyote Watch Canada.

“While we do our best to support wildlife in their natural habitat, if animal behaviour changes in a way that affects public safety, we will take a range of further actions (which may include trapping and/or euthanizing) after assessing all options available,” it said Friday.

City bylaw officers and animal services workers patrol the area but the residents’ coalition says that doesn’t go far enough to keep locals and pets safe.

“While patrols provide a temporary safeguard, they are not a long-term solution,” it said in a statement. “We urgently call for a comprehensive and sustainable action plan to address this issue permanently.”

The city is asking residents to keep dogs leashed, always be aware of their surroundings and report any concerns about coyote behaviour by calling 311.

Deputy Mayor and Spadina-Fort York Coun. Ausma Malik is set to bring forward a plan to address the coyote situation at the city’s next economic and community development meeting on Feb. 26.