Province, feds team up to open more Manitoba child care spaces

The provincial and federal governments are working together with the goal of opening more child care spaces in health care facilities, schools, and post-secondary institutions across Manitoba.

Provincial education and early childhood learning minister Tracy Schmidt and federal families minister Jenna Sudds announced Tuesday that the two levels of government have entered into an agreement that’ll see 324 child care spaces open in healthcare facilities.

The province said the move comes with a price tag of almost $21 million over a three-year period, and the new spaces will offer hours outside of traditional child care environments, giving health care staff and their families better access to care.

An additional 256 child care spaces are slated for six Manitoba schools, with another 128 between RRC Polytech and University College of the North in Thompson, part of $60 million in funding that includes previously-announced spaces.

“We’re investing in child care spaces to meet parents and caregivers where they’re at to make life easier for families,” said Schmidt.

“Our government continues to build the child-care system as a whole — creating spaces that meet the needs of families, offering programming to attract and support child care professionals and investing in learning outcomes for a quality early education experience.”

Sudds called child care “a vital support for parents, families and communities,” and said the initiative is a way to meet parents and children where and when they need the support.

Manitoba health minister Uzoma Asagwara said the new spaces in health care facilities will also help support recruitment and retention of workers in that sector.

“Investing in child care spaces that will offer hours outside the traditional child care hours in hospitals ensures that health care staff and families in surrounding communities have improved access to child care — which will have a significant ripple effect,” Asagwara said.

“Bolstering our child care system helps parents working in the health care sector return to work and pick up extra shifts because they have child care that works for their families.”