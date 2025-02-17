Jays’ Francis a likely bet for No. 5 rotation spot

Send this page to someone via email

DUNEDIN – This time last year, Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis had an uncertain role as a potential spot starter and likely long relief option out of the bullpen.

He eventually took advantage of his opportunity and is now a strong bet for the No. 5 spot in a veteran-heavy starting rotation.

“I feel like when I got my chance, I just felt comfortable in that role and I could be myself,” Francis said. “This locker-room just creates a good atmosphere for guys like me or guys that are coming up. Just to transition (to a starter), they really allow you to be yourself, which trickles into trusting yourself. It all comes together.”

Francis has moved across the locker room at the team’s player development complex and now sits near veteran starters Max Scherzer, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt.

“To be kind of the young buck, it’s like a dream to be a guy like this,” Francis said. “To be a fly on the wall and learn from them.”

Scherzer, who will eventually be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, recently signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays. The acquisition bumped Francis to the likely No. 5 spot while Yariel Rodriguez — who’ll still be stretched out as a starter — became a good bet to start the year in the bullpen.

Francis struggled in his first two starts last April and didn’t return to the rotation until late July. Toronto was a seller at the trade deadline and it gave the six-foot-five 220-pounder another chance.

The 28-year-old stepped up and was one of the best pitchers in the big leagues over the last two months of the season.

After his return, he had two no-hitters broken up in the ninth inning and posted a minuscule 1.80 earned-run average over 65 innings.

“It opened up trust,” he said. “It opened up belief and I guess you can check off the box that I can go the distance. There was some doubt earlier in the year that maybe I couldn’t face the lineup three times, or after 85 pitches I was getting out of there.

“I think now, the coaches, they trust me. They know I can go out there and navigate the whole game if I need to.”

Francis utilized his slider more often towards the end of the campaign, adding it became a “good little fourth weapon.”

“I continued to (throw) my splitter, I threw it for strikes and I threw it for chase,” he said. “I just keep working on my arsenal, my game planning and scouting. I think it’s going to be a big part of my game.”

Francis is aiming for 30-plus starts this season and being a reliable option for a team looking to rebound after a 74-88 campaign.

“We saw in a short span what he’s capable of, which was almost historic,” said pitching coach Pete Walker. “To maintain that is really, I think, unrealistic. So we want to make sure his expectations are realistic.

“It’s going out there, taking the ball every five days and competing. Obviously utilizing that splitter and commanding his fastball.”

As even-keeled as they come, Francis seems confident, at ease and prepared to work hard to maintain his rotation spot.

“I feel like pitching is really my thing,” he said. “I’m not someone who’s going to sit upper-90s up there. I’m just going to have to navigate the lineup and do some homework on each guy, have a plan.”

Over the first few days of camp, he has gravitated to Scherzer in particular, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, eight-time all-star and two-time World Series winner.

“He’s a couple lockers over and my ears are always open,” Francis said. “I’m listening. He’s got an insane amount of information. I know with time, he’s going to open up even more.”

Walker noted that veteran influence like that can pay off down the road.

“It’s just so beneficial for someone like him,” he said. “He really hasn’t been through the adversities at the major-league level yet. We hope they don’t happen, but if they do, he’s going to have good people around him to support him and get him through it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.