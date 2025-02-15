3 dead, 1 injured in Surrey bridge collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey, B.C. say three people were killed and one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle collision on the east end of the Patullo Bridge.

The collision happened on Friday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., police said they were informed by BC Emergency Health Services that two passenger vehicles and one semi-trailer truck had collided.

Police said despite lifesaving efforts by emergency crews, three people were declared dead at the scene, another person was transported to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Early Saturday, the Patullo Bridge remained closed to traffic in both directions as police continued to investigate. Police are warning commuters that road closures and traffic diversions will last “well into” the morning.

“The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision is unknown,” Surrey Police said in a statement.

Police are asking any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to please call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-12779 (SP).