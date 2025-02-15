Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 dead, 1 injured in Surrey bridge collision

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 15, 2025 10:09 am
1 min read
A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. View image in full screen
A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Surrey, B.C. say three people were killed and one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle collision on the east end of the Patullo Bridge.

The collision happened on Friday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., police said they were informed by BC Emergency Health Services that two passenger vehicles and one semi-trailer truck had collided.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said despite lifesaving efforts by emergency crews, three people were declared dead at the scene, another person was transported to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Early Saturday, the Patullo Bridge remained closed to traffic in both directions as police continued to investigate. Police are warning commuters that road closures and traffic diversions will last “well into” the morning.

Trending Now

“The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision is unknown,” Surrey Police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to please call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-12779 (SP).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices