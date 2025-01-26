Woman dies in five-car crash on Pattullo Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A five-vehicle fatal crash on the Pattullo Bridge closed the crossing for most of Sunday.

The crash, which happened on the east side of the bridge, left one woman dead and sent two people to the hospital.

Surrey police said the most likely cause of the crash was a driver heading north crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting one vehicle head-on and causing others to crash.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They use drones and lasers and other highly technical equipment to reconstruct the collision because there’s many factors that go in – not just criminal charges, but there’s insurance ramifications as well,” S/Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service said.

“So we have to, with 100 per cent degree of accuracy, recreate exactly how that collision happened.”

The bridge reopened on Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police want to hear from any businesses who may have CCTV footage of the moments before the crash.