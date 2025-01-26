Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dies in five-car crash on Pattullo Bridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 26, 2025 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal five-car collision on Pattullo Bridge'
Police investigating after fatal five-car collision on Pattullo Bridge
A woman has died after a five-vehicle pileup on the Pattullo Bridge Sunday morning. The crash harkens back to the bad old days when more than two dozen people died in a decade on the span, earning it the killer bridge label. Modifications in 2007 helped, but now police are sorting out why this crash happened. Alissa Thibault reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A five-vehicle fatal crash on the Pattullo Bridge closed the crossing for most of Sunday.

The crash, which happened on the east side of the bridge, left one woman dead and sent two people to the hospital.

Surrey police said the most likely cause of the crash was a driver heading north crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting one vehicle head-on and causing others to crash.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They use drones and lasers and other highly technical equipment to reconstruct the collision because there’s many factors that go in – not just criminal charges, but there’s insurance ramifications as well,” S/Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service said.

Trending Now

“So we have to, with 100 per cent degree of accuracy, recreate exactly how that collision happened.”

The bridge reopened on Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Police want to hear from any businesses who may have CCTV footage of the moments before the crash.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices