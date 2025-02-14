Lucky Whitehead retires, Winnipeg Blue Bombers add 6 more players

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have one less free agent after speedy receiver/returner Lucky Whitehead announced his retirement from football.

In a post on social media, the 32-year-old Whitehead thanked the fans and his teammates after five seasons in the CFL.

“After much consideration, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from professional football,” Whitehead posted.

“This is a choice that comes with a heavy heart, as football has been my life for the past 10 years.”

Whitehead was a free agent after re-joining the Blue Bombers midway through last season. He handled their punt return and kickoff return duties and also made 14 catches for 115 yards with one touchdown in 10 games on offence.

It was Whitehead’s second stint in the Blue and Gold after suiting up for Winnipeg during the 2019 season where he won the Grey Cup.

He also played three seasons for the BC Lions from 2021-2023.

“To my teammates who have become family, thank you for everything,” he said. “We’ve shared not just victories and defeats, but moments that will last a lifetime.

“Our bonds goes beyond the field, and I’m proud of what we’ve built together.”

The Bombers also added six new American-born players on Friday with the signings of four defensive backs, a linebacker and a receiver.

Among the defensive backs the Bombers landed are Cam Allen, who was with the NFL’s Denver Broncos last year, Trey Vaval after he attended Atlanta Falcons camp in 2024, Isaiah Avery, who recently spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, and Dexter Lawson Jr., formerly of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The club also signed former Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes linebacker Latavius Brini and receiver David Wallis, who saw pre-season action with the New England Patriots and also had looks from both the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.