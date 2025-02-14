Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lucky Whitehead retires, Winnipeg Blue Bombers add 6 more players

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 6:42 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Lucky Whitehead (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Edmonton Eskimos during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, June 27, 2019. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Lucky Whitehead (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Edmonton Eskimos during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, June 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have one less free agent after speedy receiver/returner Lucky Whitehead announced his retirement from football.

In a post on social media, the 32-year-old Whitehead thanked the fans and his teammates after five seasons in the CFL.

“After much consideration, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from professional football,” Whitehead posted.

“This is a choice that comes with a heavy heart, as football has been my life for the past 10 years.”

Lucky Whitehead retires, Winnipeg Blue Bombers add 6 more players - image View image in full screen
@Luck2Fast

Whitehead was a free agent after re-joining the Blue Bombers midway through last season. He handled their punt return and kickoff return duties and also made 14 catches for 115 yards with one touchdown in 10 games on offence.

Story continues below advertisement

It was Whitehead’s second stint in the Blue and Gold after suiting up for Winnipeg during the 2019 season where he won the Grey Cup.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He also played three seasons for the BC Lions from 2021-2023.

Trending Now

“To my teammates who have become family, thank you for everything,” he said. “We’ve shared not just victories and defeats, but moments that will last a lifetime.

“Our bonds goes beyond the field, and I’m proud of what we’ve built together.”

The Bombers also added six new American-born players on Friday with the signings of four defensive backs, a linebacker and a receiver.

Among the defensive backs the Bombers landed are Cam Allen, who was with the NFL’s Denver Broncos last year, Trey Vaval after he attended Atlanta Falcons camp in 2024, Isaiah Avery, who recently spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, and Dexter Lawson Jr., formerly of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The club also signed former Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes linebacker Latavius Brini and receiver David Wallis, who saw pre-season action with the New England Patriots and also had looks from both the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices