Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Environment Canada forecasts another 15 to 30 cm of snow for Quebec this weekend

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 2:49 pm
1 min read
Quebec gets first major snowstorm of the season
Quebecers should brace for another major winter storm this weekend, just hours after getting covered in over 30 cm of snow this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC) has issued another weather statement for southern, central and eastern Quebec on Friday, warning another storm is set to hit the province on Sunday into Monday.

“Significant snowfall amounts ranging from 15 to 30 centimetres are possible. Moderate to strong winds will also generate local blowing snow,” the ECC statement says.

A new low pressure system will track toward Quebec this weekend as it intensifies. The federal agency says heavy snow will begin Sunday morning over the southern region of the province and later in the day will affect other areas.

Winter storm wreaks havoc on commute, closes schools across Quebec

Officials warn that this new snow will add to the snowfall amounts received this week, causing significant weight on roofs.

Authorities are urging caution on the roads. “Quickly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Be prepared for changing road conditions that deteriorate quickly. Visibilities may be suddenly reduced in snow and blowing snow.”

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the expected near-blizzard conditions across southern Ontario and Quebec should encourage people to rethink commute or travel plans.

“I don’t say this often, but Sunday is looking like one of those ‘Do not travel unless it’s an emergency’ days,” Farnell said.

On Thursday a major snowfall disrupted commutes, travel plans, closed schools and shuttered some city services in parts of Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, as communities dug out from upwards of 20 cm as the storm headed deeper into Eastern Canada.

Most arrivals and departures at Montreal-Trudeau airport were affected by the weather, with either delays or cancellations. The airport reminded passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

–with files from Gabby Rodriques

