Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winter storm closes schools, cancels flights in Quebec

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 11:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Up to 40 cm of snow expected in Quebec’s biggest storm of the season'
Up to 40 cm of snow expected in Quebec’s biggest storm of the season
Emergency and municipal authorities are preparing for the biggest winter storm of the season. Forecasters are expecting a heavy accumulation of snow to blanket southern Quebec, including Montreal. As Phil Carpenter reports, while winter enthusiasts are thrilled, authorities are urging caution.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Major snowfall has disrupted travel plans, closed schools and shuttered some city services in parts of Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces on Thursday, as communities dug out from upwards of 20 centimetres as the storm headed deeper into Eastern Canada.

In Quebec, where Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC) says between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow could fall before the end of the day, many school boards had announced closures even before the storm began.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most arrivals and departures at Montreal-Trudeau airport were affected by the weather, with either delays or cancellations. The airport reminded passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Transport Quebec warned of dangerous road conditions, calling on motorists to avoid non-essential travel.

On Wednesday, the federal weather agency warned a major winter storm was expected to hit southern Quebec overnight with up to 40 centimetres of snow expected by Thursday evening.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The ECC issued its winter storm warning for the greater Montreal area, Montérégie, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Outaouais and Mont-Laurier.

Snowfall accumulations of 25 to 40 centimetres are expected and moderate winds, which will generate blowing snow.

Authorities warned of poor driving conditions and possible power outages later in the day.

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices