Up to 40 cm of snow expected in Quebec’s biggest storm of the season

A major winter storm is expected to hit southern Quebec late Wednesday with up to 40 centimetres of snow expected by Thursday evening, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC).

ECC has issued a winter storm warning for the greater Montreal area, Montérégie, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Outaouais and Mont-Laurier.

Snowfall accumulations of 25 to 40 centimetres are expected and moderate winds, which will generate blowing snow.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” the government agency says.

Poor weather conditions can contribute to transportation delays, with a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas.

Officials are warning people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

The federal agency says a low-pressure system from Texas will track towards Quebec, resulting in what could be the worst storm of the season.

A large part of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, is also expected to get hit with significant snowfall on Wednesday afternoon that will bring anywhere from 15 to 40 cm of snow.

–with files from Gabby Rodrigues