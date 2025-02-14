Canadian man sells both Teslas, cancels Cybertruck order to boycott Elon Musk

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man says he is selling his two Teslas and cancelling his Cybertruck order because he now refuses to support Elon Musk.

Alain Roy says Musk’s U.S. inauguration day salute was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Musk, the world’s richest man and Tesla founder, has become a polarizing figure in recent months since aligning himself U.S. President Donald Trump.

While Roy says he “absolutely loves” his two Tesla Model Y cars and all the tech features they offer, the South Shore resident told Global News he can’t stand driving it anymore.

“It’s Musk I don’t like,” he said.

Both Roy and his wife each drive a Tesla vehicle, and he was halfway through ordering a third — this time, the Cybertruck.

It was Musk’s now infamous inauguration day gesture, that many described as what looked like a Nazi salute, that ended Roy’s love affair with the Tesla company.

“That sign was too much for me. I immediately cancelled my Cybertruck order and both my Teslas are up for sale right now.”

Roy said he had begun to grow uneasy when Musk took on the role as head of the Trump administration’s department of of government efficiency (DOGE). Before that, he had been an Musk fan for years.

The latest business reports show Tesla sales have have been slumping in Europe, the U.K and Australia, indicating that Roy is part of a wider trend to boycott the brand amid Musk’s entrance into U.S. politics.

However, Gad Elmoznino of the Quebec Tesla club argues that the company has thousands of brilliant employees, not just Musk, and says he won’t deprive himself of one of the electric cars because of the CEO’s views.

“I’ve seen him do crazy things before that I was not comfortable with. But it really comes down to the product,” he said.

He told Global News he thinks the anti-Tesla trend was accelerated by bumper stickers reading, “I bought this before Elon went crazy.”

“Let’s face it, me not buying a Tesla tomorrow in no way is going to affect Musk personally and no way going to change his behaviour.”

Global News has reached out to Tesla for comment.

For the full story, watch the video above.