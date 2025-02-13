Ontario’s winter fury: More snow on way for weekend, 50 cm plus for some areas

Send this page to someone via email

While many Ontarians are probably sore and tired after shovelling out from the overnight snowstorm on Thursday, they won’t have long to relax.

“We’ve got more snow on the way,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s still early and our forecast is likely to change as we get closer to the weekend but a long duration snow event is looking very likely.”

Farnell said parts of Ontario should start to see the snow arrive early Saturday as the Greater Toronto Area could see between 10 and 15 cm accumulate by the end of the day.

While Saturday seems like a hot mess, things could be even worse on Sunday.

“A stronger storm will develop across the southern United States and bring heavier snow and gusty winds to southern Ontario on Sunday,” he explained.

“Computer models are showing up to 25 cm falling with the Sunday storm and travel will likely become very difficult with blowing snow.

“The highest amounts this weekend will likely be across eastern Ontario where up to 50 cm is possible by Monday morning.”

Those in southern Ontario awoke to a cascade of white powder on Thursday morning as many were forced to deal with 20 cm or more of snow.

The colossal mountain of white powder forced the closure of schools and community centres across the area while many cities were forced to issue parking bans to allow plows to clear roads in a more timely manner.

By mid-morning it was recorded that 26 cm of snow had fallen at Toronto Pearson airport, marking the heaviest snowfall of the season recorded at that location, surpassing what the city saw a few days earlier on Feb. 8 with 15 cm of snow.

On Thursday morning, Toronto police said officers had responded to more than 100 collisions and weather-related accidents since 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Canada Post was also forced to issue a “red delivery service” alert for the entire province due to inclement weather and snow.

The mail delivery service said the alert means it had suspended deliver and collection of mail on Thursday.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues