Saskatoon police sergeant suspended, serious incident team investigating

A sergeant with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has been suspended and is under investigation by the Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

In a statement from Saskatoon police, they confirmed a sergeant was served a notice of suspension on Feb. 7 following an investigation by the Professional Standards Division.

“As the matter is actively being investigated, and is non-public-facing, we are not able to provide any further details at this time,” the statement reads.

Global News reached out to SIRT for comment on the investigation and why details weren’t released earlier.

They say on Jan. 30, SIRT began their investigation related to non-public-facing conduct by a member of SPS.

“SIRT does not always publicly announce that it is investigating incidents internal to a police service, due to the need to maintain the integrity of either SIRT’s own investigation or any related ongoing police investigations,” the statement reads.

“SIRT’s mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.”

There are now three separate investigations underway involving Saskatoon police officers dating back to November.