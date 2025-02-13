Couple in 70s found dead in Montreal suburb, police call case suspicious

Police say the deaths of two people in their 70s in a Montreal suburb are suspicious.
Longueuil, Que., police were called to a home on Montreal’s South Shore around 8:45 a.m.
Const. Melanie Mercille said officers were there to perform a wellness check.
Upon arrival they found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman who lived together at the address.
Mercille said officers determined that the deaths were suspicious, but she didn’t give details.
A criminal investigation is underway.
