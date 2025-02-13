Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Couple in 70s found dead in Montreal suburb, police call case suspicious

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say the deaths of two people in their 70s in a Montreal suburb are suspicious.

Longueuil, Que., police were called to a home on Montreal’s South Shore around 8:45 a.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Const. Melanie Mercille said officers were there to perform a wellness check.

Upon arrival they found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman who lived together at the address.

Trending Now

Mercille said officers determined that the deaths were suspicious, but she didn’t give details.

A criminal investigation is underway.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices