Couple in 70s found dead in Montreal suburb, police call case suspicious

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say the deaths of two people in their 70s in a Montreal suburb are suspicious.

Longueuil, Que., police were called to a home on Montreal’s South Shore around 8:45 a.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Const. Melanie Mercille said officers were there to perform a wellness check.

Upon arrival they found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman who lived together at the address.

Mercille said officers determined that the deaths were suspicious, but she didn’t give details.

A criminal investigation is underway.