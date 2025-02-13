Menu

Crime

Woman dead, man arrested in downtown Victoria homicide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 1:52 pm
Victoria Police Department vehicle. View image in full screen
Victoria police say a woman was killed on Wednesday and her death is being treated as a homicide. Global News
A woman died from a stab wound in a building on Quadra Street in Victoria and investigators have deemed it a homicide.

The Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit (VIIMCU) said patrol officers were called to a multi-unit building in the 1100 block of Quadra Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found the woman suffering from a stab wound, police said.

Officers and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics provided emergency medical aid, but she succumbed to her injuries.

A man has been arrested and remains in custody, Victoria police said.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to community safety, according to a media release.

