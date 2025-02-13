Calgary man accused of vicious sexual assault arrested 5 years later due to DNA evidence

Send this page to someone via email

It has taken more than five years of relentless investigation, but Calgary police have announced a charge of aggravated sexual assault against a 26-year-old Calgary man — thanks to DNA evidence.

On July 14, 2019, police were called to the scene of a vicious sexual assault in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Forest Heights.

View image in full screen Investigators said the sexual assault victim was found clinging to life after being violently attacked while walking home by a man she didn’t know. Global News

Neighbours who live in the area — the 500 block of 44 Street Southeast — later told Global News they heard the victim screaming.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers discovered a woman who had been violently attacked just steps from her front door, while walking home, by a man she didn’t know.

Her body was hidden in the bushes, where she was clinging to life.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she spent three months with what investigators described as life-altering injuries.

She had been beaten so badly, police said she didn’t have a clear memory of what happened.

Investigators managed to collect several pieces of evidence that were sent to the RCMP DNA data bank for analysis.

A year later, without any arrest having been made, investigators issued a plea for public help, releasing some grainy photos of the suspect in hopes of generating tips on his identity.

In December 2024 — more than five years after the incident — investigators were notified by the DNA data bank that a DNA match had helped identify a suspect.

The accused was arrested on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in the 2300 block of 162 Avenue Southwest.

Kepra Udup Bang, 26, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and will appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Police released this photo following the assault. Calgary Police

Commenting on the arrest, Staff. Sgt. Tom Hanson said “we will never close a sexual assault investigation — we will continue to investigate even after several years have passed — as we know new technology or new evidence can be brought forward to further an investigation.”

Police continue to ask anyone who has information to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 Tips from the app store.

—with files from Jill Croteau.