Police release photos of suspect sought in Calgary sexual assault case

Calgary police need help identifying a suspect who is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman walking in the southeast in August.

According to police, at 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, a woman was walking on 36 Street S.E., towards Memorial Drive, when a man she didn’t know approached her from behind. Police say the man groped her and ran away.

After searching the surrounding area, police were unable to find the suspect.

“Investigators have reviewed CCTV from the area and, after exhausting all other investigative avenues, are releasing images of the suspect,” police said in a statement Thursday.

The suspect is described as 18 to 25-years-old, with a slim build and black hair.

A photo of an alleged sexual assault suspect being sought by Calgary police. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.