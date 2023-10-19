Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release photos of suspect sought in Calgary sexual assault case

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 4:30 pm
Photos of alleged sexual assault suspect sought by Calgary police. View image in full screen
Photos of alleged sexual assault suspect sought by Calgary police. The City of Calgary Newsroom
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police need help identifying a suspect who is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman walking in the southeast in August.

According to police, at 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, a woman was walking on 36 Street S.E., towards Memorial Drive, when a man she didn’t know approached her from behind. Police say the man groped her and ran away.

After searching the surrounding area, police were unable to find the suspect.

“Investigators have reviewed CCTV from the area and, after exhausting all other investigative avenues, are releasing images of the suspect,” police said in a statement Thursday.

The suspect is described as 18 to 25-years-old, with a slim build and black hair.

Photo of an alleged sexual assault suspect being sought by Calgary police.
A photo of an alleged sexual assault suspect being sought by Calgary police. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspect vehicle identified in fatal Coquitlam shooting'
Suspect vehicle identified in fatal Coquitlam shooting
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices