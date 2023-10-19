Sexual offender released again, Edmonton police warn

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning Thursday about a man who was convicted of indecent acts being released from jail.

In February, David Adams, 28, was convicted on two counts of indecent acts after he was found masturbating in a vehicle while following female students at the U of A and NAIT campuses.

He was released on April 14 with probation conditions but was arrested just two days later and charged with two counts of criminal harassment and a breach.

In the Thursday news release, EPS said Adams most recently served time in jail for one count of failing to comply with probation conditions from the April incident where he “approached two young females near an elementary school in west Edmonton while driving his vehicle.”

EPS said he is living in Edmonton and subject to court-ordered conditions that include being banned from:

Story continues below advertisement

public parks

swimming pools

daycare centres

school grounds

playgrounds

EPS said Adams drives a silver/grey 2023 BMW X1 SUV.

The police said they’re issuing this warning in the interest of public safety and under the authority of the FOIP Act.

They ask anyone with new information about Adams to contact the EPS at (780) 423-4567 and remind people to take “suitable precautionary measures” but to not “engage in any form of vigilante action.”

View image in full screen Adams drives a silver/grey 2012 BMW X1 SUV. Supplied: Edmonton police