Edmonton man reoffends 2 days after release for indecent acts

Edmonton police are alerting the public to a 28-year-old man who reoffended two days after he was released from jail for performing indecent acts.

David Adams was convicted in February and served jail time for two counts of indecent acts after he was found masturbating in a vehicle while following female students at the U of A and NAIT campuses.

Adams, who was released on April 14, has since “approached female youths, reportedly attempting to talk to them while following them in the same silver/grey BMW X1 connected to his previous offenses,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

David Adams was driving a BMW X1 model when he harassed female students in February, and allegedly in April. Courtesy of: EPS

Adams was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of criminal harassment and a breach, police said. He has been prohibited by the court to be on either campus.

Police are encouraging anyone who had a similar interaction with Adams to report the incident to police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.