Good Samaritans ‘instrumental’ to stopping alleged sexual assault: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Good Samaritans are being credited with helping a woman during an alleged sexual assault in Calgary early Monday morning.

At around 12:10 a.m. on Aug. 7, police were called to the Louise Riley Library at 1904 14 Avenue Northwest for reports of a woman being sexually assaulted in nearby bushes.

Police believe the woman was calling for help when Good Samaritans were talking in the area and intervened to stop the assault. Police said they prevented the suspect from leaving and immediately called police. When officers arrived, they took one man into custody.

Rodrigo Ortiz, 39, of no fixed address was charged with one count of sexual assault.

“We are thankful to those who stepped in and helped the victim during this very traumatic incident,” A/Staff Sgt. Adam Williams, of the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigative unit, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those Good Samaritans were instrumental as they stopped the assault and held the suspect until police arrived, which resulted in a quick arrest by our officers.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.