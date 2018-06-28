Canada-wide warrant issued for Calgary sexual assault suspect

Calgary police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault that reportedly happened nearly a year ago.

Police said a woman visiting the city was out with friends in the 1000 block of 11 Avenue S.W. on the night of Sept. 30, 2017.

At about 2:25 a.m. she left and started walking in the area when she was approached by a man who offered her a ride.

It’s alleged the man then drove the woman to his home and sexually assaulted her.

READ MORE: Sex assault sparks debate over dog policy in Calgary’s Weaselhead Park

Police said the investigation into the alleged assault started when it was reported to investigators several weeks later.

Alexander Aldin Nadim, 35, of Calgary is wanted in connection with the assault. He is described as being 6’4″ tall, weighing about 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Nadim’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.