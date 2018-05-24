Calgary police looking for suspect in alleged sexual assault on trail

Calgary police are looking for assistance from the public in identifying a suspect after an alleged sexual assault on the WeaselHead Flats park in southwest Calgary.

A woman was walking along the Jack Rabbit trail at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 18, when she noticed a man on a black mountain bike pass her.

About 15 minutes later she said the man returned, placed his bike on the ground and walked towards her, asking for information about the trails.

She said he then grabbed her from behind and dragged her to nearby bushes, pulled his pants down to his knees and started sexually touching the woman.

The woman got out of the man’s grasp and reached for her dog spray. Seeing the dog spray in the woman’s hand, the man got on his bike and rushed away.

The suspect is described as having darker skin, in his early 20s, approximately 5’7” to 5’8” tall, with muscular build and medium length hair. He was wearing a bandana or T-shirt wrapped around his wrists, and was wearing jeans but no shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.