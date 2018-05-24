Crime
May 24, 2018 6:21 pm

Calgary police looking for suspect in alleged sexual assault on trail

By Digital content coordinator  Global News

Calgary police are looking for a suspect after a woman reported being sexually assaulted on a trail in the city.

Supplied: Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police are looking for assistance from the public in identifying a suspect after an alleged sexual assault on the WeaselHead Flats park in southwest Calgary.

A woman was walking along the Jack Rabbit trail at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 18, when she noticed a man on a black mountain bike pass her.

About 15 minutes later she said the man returned, placed his bike on the ground and walked towards her, asking for information about the trails.

Story continues below

She said he then grabbed her from behind and dragged her to nearby bushes, pulled his pants down to his knees and started sexually touching the woman.

The woman got out of the man’s grasp and reached for her dog spray. Seeing the dog spray in the woman’s hand, the man got on his bike and rushed away.

The suspect is described as having darker skin, in his early 20s, approximately 5’7” to 5’8” tall, with muscular build and medium length hair. He was wearing a bandana or T-shirt wrapped around his wrists, and was wearing jeans but no shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police Service
Calgary sex assault
composite sketch
dog spray
Jack Rabbit Trail
WeaselHead Flats
WeaselHead Flats Park
Weaselhead sex assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News