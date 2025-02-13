Menu

Crime

Alleged impaired driver goes 20 km down highway the wrong way: Ontario police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 11:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘No excuse for driving drunk’: Ontario announces new legislation against impaired driving'
‘No excuse for driving drunk’: Ontario announces new legislation against impaired driving
RELATED: Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria announced new legislation on Wednesday that would impose tough new punishments for those caught driving impaired in the province. If passed into law, it would include a lifetime license suspension for those convicted of impaired driving causing death, as well as installing an ignition interlock device for anyone convicted of impaired driving. There is “no excuse for driving drunk,” the minister stated – May 15, 2024
A 54-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving 20 kilometres in the wrong direction on the QEW from Hamilton to Grimsby.

On Wed. Feb. 12, around 2:43 a.m., OPP in Burlington and Niagara received multiple calls about a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the QEW in the Toronto-bound lanes from Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Hamilton.

An officer from the Burlington detachment, driving the proper direction in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW, caught up with the vehicle near Christie Street in Grimsby.

Police say the officer was able to get the motorist’s attention who then turned around.

A second OPP officer from the Niagara detachment was able to locate the vehicle and stopped the driver near Casablanca Blvd.

As a result of the investigation, a 54-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of vehicle while impaired, driving a vehicle without a license, among other charges.

The woman was released from custody and is set to appear in court on March 17.

