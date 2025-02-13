Alleged impaired driver goes 20 km down highway the wrong way: Ontario police

A 54-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving 20 kilometres in the wrong direction on the QEW from Hamilton to Grimsby.
On Wed. Feb. 12, around 2:43 a.m., OPP in Burlington and Niagara received multiple calls about a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the QEW in the Toronto-bound lanes from Nikola Tesla Boulevard in Hamilton.
An officer from the Burlington detachment, driving the proper direction in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW, caught up with the vehicle near Christie Street in Grimsby.
Police say the officer was able to get the motorist’s attention who then turned around.
A second OPP officer from the Niagara detachment was able to locate the vehicle and stopped the driver near Casablanca Blvd.
As a result of the investigation, a 54-year-old Hamilton woman has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of vehicle while impaired, driving a vehicle without a license, among other charges.
The woman was released from custody and is set to appear in court on March 17.
