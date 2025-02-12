‘Måke Califørnia Great Ægain’: Over 200K Danes sign ‘buy’ California petition

Send this page to someone via email

The satirical “Denmarkification” petition to buy California from the U.S. has gained traction online following U.S. President Donald Trump’s current bid to acquire Greenland.

The online petition, which has garnered more than 200,000 signatures, begins with “Måke Califørnia Great Ægain” at the top of the petition website.

“Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles. Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates,’” the campaign website reads.

“Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality,” it continues. “Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!”

Danes who have signed the petition are encouraged to donate for the fundraising goal of $1 trillion — “give or take a few billion” — and the target of 500,000 signatures.

There are also five major incentives for Danes to sign the petition: sunshine, tech, avocado toast, protecting the free world and Disneyland — which the petition calls to rename “Hans Christian Andersenland,” after the Danish fairy tale author of The Little Mermaid.

“Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please,” the petition reads.

“Trump isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan. He’s called it ‘the most ruined state in the Union’ and has feuded with its leaders for years. We’re pretty sure he’d be willing to part with it for the right price.”

The website also suggests sending in their best negotiators, including Lego executives, to help purchase California.

2:20 Here’s why Trump is getting serious about acquiring Greenland

“We’ll even throw in a lifetime supply of Danish pastries to sweeten the deal,” according to the petition. “As for the will of the citizens? Well, let’s face it – when has that ever stopped him? If Trump wants to sell California, he’ll sell California.”

But of course, every petition needs some fine print, way down at the bottom: “Disclaimer: This campaign is 100% real … in our dreams.”

Xavier Dutoit, the petition’s organizer, got the idea last month while vacationing in the Philippines. He overheard an American tourist loudly discussing Trump’s Greenland pitch.

“That American didn’t seem to grasp how unhinged and absurd it was for any country’s President — especially in a stable democracy that the U.S.A. claims to be — to offer or threaten to take over another sovereign country’s territory,” Dutoit told The Associated Press.

The bill would give Trump the power to enter into negotiations with Denmark to acquire Greenland and rename it “Red, White, and Blueland” if it passes the House and Senate.

“America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland,” Carter said in a statement. “President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal.”

Carter’s new proposal gives the Office of the Secretary of the Interior six months after the bill’s potential passage to ensure that federal documents are updated reflecting the new name of “Red, White and Blueland.”

Last month, Danish politician Anders Vistisen did not hold back when he issued a public message to Trump over his pitch to make Greenland part of the United States.

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully,” Vistisen said in European Parliament. “Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It’s an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale.”

0:30 ‘Mr. Trump, F**** off!’ Danish politician lashes out at U.S. president’s pitch to acquire Greenland

Vistisen went on to use some profanity that got him in trouble with the rest of the European Parliament.

“Let me put it in words you might understand,” he said. “Mr. Trump, f–k off!”

Nicolae Stefanuta, vice-president of the European Parliament, jumped in and told Vistisen that language was not acceptable.

“If the translation was correct, the term you used is not allowed in this house and there will be consequences to the message you have used,” Stefanuta said. “It is not OK in this house of democracy. Thank you. Regardless of what we think of Mr. Trump, it is not possible to use such language.”

Trump was asked about Greenland by reporters after he took office on Jan. 20.

“Greenland is a wonderful place, we need it for international security,” Trump responded. “I’m sure that Denmark will come along — it’s costing them a lot of money to maintain it, to keep it.”

On Jan. 21, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede addressed Trump’s comments about the territory.

“We are Greenlanders. We don’t want to be Americans. We don’t want to be Danish either. Greenland’s future will be decided by Greenland. Our country and our people will decide what happens to Greenland.”

1:30 Russia says ‘scary’ Trump remarks on Greenland have European leaders ‘reacting very cautiously’

In January, Trump said he wouldn’t rule out using force or economic pressure to make Greenland — a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark — part of the United States. He insisted it was a matter of national security for the U.S.

“We need Greenland for national security purposes,” Trump told reporters on Jan. 7.

Trump has previously cast doubts on the legitimacy of Denmark’s claim to Greenland. Addressing Trump’s comments in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the United States Denmark’s “most important and closest ally,” and said she did not believe that the United States would use military or economic power to secure control over Greenland.

Frederiksen repeated that she welcomed the United States taking a greater interest in the Arctic region, but said it would “have to be done in a way that is respectful of the Greenlandic people.”

“At the same time, it must be done in a way that allows Denmark and the United States to still cooperate in, among other things, NATO,” Frederiksen said.

— With files from The Associated Press