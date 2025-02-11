‘Red, White, and Blueland’: New name for Greenland proposed by Republican

Send this page to someone via email

It looks like U.S. President Donald Trump might seek to rename Greenland “Red, White, and Blueland” under a new bill introduced by Congress.

The new bill was introduced by U.S. Republican Rep. Buddy Carter, and it would give Trump the power to enter into negotiations with Denmark to acquire Greenland and rename it, if it passes the House and Senate.

“America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland,” Carter said in a statement. “President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal.”

Carter’s new proposal gives the Office of the Secretary of the Interior six months after the bill’s potential passage to ensure that federal documents are updated reflecting the new name of “Red, White and Blueland.”

Greenland, home to a large U.S. military base, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally and a founding member of NATO.

Meanwhile, in Denmark, thousands of Danish citizens have signed a satirical “Denmarkification” petition to buy California from the U.S. in response to Trump’s current bid to acquire Greenland.

The online petition, which has reportedly garnered close to 200,000 signatures, reads: “Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles. Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.'”

“Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality,” the campaign website reads. “Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!”

Danes who have signed the petition are encouraged to donate for the fundraising goal of $1 trillion, “give or take a few billion.”

There are also five major incentives for Danes to sign the petition: sunshine, tech, avocado toast, protecting the free world and Disneyland — which the petition calls to rename “Hans Christian Andersenland,” after the Danish fairy tale author.

“Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please,” the petition reads.

“Trump isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan. He’s called it ‘the most ruined state in the Union’ and has feuded with its leaders for years. We’re pretty sure he’d be willing to part with it for the right price.”

Last month, Danish politician Anders Vistisen did not hold back when he issued a public message to Trump over his pitch to make Greenland part of the United States.

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully,” Vistisen said in European Parliament. “Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It’s an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale.”

Vistisen went on to use some profanity that got him in trouble with the rest of the European Parliament.

“Let me put it in words you might understand,” he said. “Mr. Trump, f–k off!”

Nicolae Stefanuta, vice-president of the European Parliament, jumped in and told Vistisen that language was not acceptable.

“If the translation was correct, the term you used is not allowed in this house and there will be consequences to the message you have used,” Stefanuta said. “It is not OK in this house of democracy. Thank you. Regardless of what we think of Mr. Trump, it is not possible to use such language.”

Trump was asked about Greenland by reporters after he took office on Jan. 20.

“Greenland is a wonderful place, we need it for international security,” Trump responded. “I’m sure that Denmark will come along — it’s costing them a lot of money to maintain it, to keep it.”

On Jan. 21, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede addressed Trump’s comments about the territory.

“We are Greenlanders. We don’t want to be Americans. We don’t want to be Danish either. Greenland’s future will be decided by Greenland. Our country and our people will decide what happens to Greenland.”

In January, Trump said he wouldn’t rule out using force or economic pressure to make Greenland — a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark — part of the United States. Trump said it was a matter of national security for the U.S.

“We need Greenland for national security purposes,” Trump told reporters on Jan. 7.

Trump has previously cast doubts on the legitimacy of Denmark’s claim to Greenland. Addressing Trump’s comments in an interview with Danish broadcaster TV2, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the United States Denmark’s “most important and closest ally,” and said she did not believe that the United States would use military or economic power to secure control over Greenland.

Frederiksen repeated that she welcomed the United States taking a greater interest in the Arctic region, but said it would “have to be done in a way that is respectful of the Greenlandic people.”

“At the same time, it must be done in a way that allows Denmark and the United States to still co-operate in, among other things, NATO,” Frederiksen said.

Trump initially voiced his interest in Greenland in 2019 during his first term in office. He said Greenland was “hurting Denmark very badly” and costing it $700 million a year. His solution was to have the United States acquire Greenland, calling it “a large real estate deal.”

—With files from The Associated Press