Accelerated Valley Line West LRT construction coming to Stony Plain Road

Construction work for the west leg of the Valley Line LRT has been ongoing for years along Stony Plain Road and now, a city committee has voted unanimously to move forward with a proposal that would see the work be completed at a faster pace.

However, to finish construction at various points of the shop-laden west Edmonton thoroughfare more quickly, several major intersections will be shut down for weeks at a time.

Ongoing work on the road has been a source of frustration of area residents and businesses who have, in some cases, endured long stretches of time where it has been difficult for customers to access their shops or people their homes.

Todd Janes, the executive director of the Stony Plain Road Business Association, spoke to reporters at city hall about the new plan to expedite the work on that stretch of the LRT line.

“I hope it works,” he said. “(Area businesses) have all been experiencing that pain.

“We’re supportive of this because, what other choices do we have?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're supportive of this because, what other choices do we have?"

On Tuesday, members of the city’s urban planning committee agreed to allow city administration and Marigold Infrastructure Partners, the firm building the 14-kilometre Valley Line West project which will go from downtown to Lewis Farms, to move ahead with the accelerated plan.

The plan will see Stony Plain Road be closed at 124 Street for six to eight weeks at the start of the construction season.

Where the road intersects with 156 Street would also be shut down at that time, but for 10 to 12 weeks.

Then in July, the 142 Street intersection would be closed for seven to nine weeks, with the goal of completing the Stony Plain Road construction work by September — while the 149 Street intersection would be closed from September to sometime in late November.

“This has been an ongoing frustration for businesses, for commuters, people who have to move around the city from that part of the city into downtown and everywhere else,” Mayor Amarjeet Sohi acknowledged.

“I think it’s important that we manage construction as effectively as possible and accelerate it. This is going to help us do that, but I have a lot of concerns around the effectiveness of this and whether we can execute it in a way that administration has presented.

“We have asked local residents and businesses over the last three years to sacrifice a lot.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We have asked local residents and businesses over the last three years to sacrifice a lot."

Sohi said while most city projects are completed on time, some large and high-profile projects over the years have seen delays and he believes the city needs to ensure timelines are met.

“We need to live up to that hope,” he said. “Someone needs to be held accountable if those timelines are not met.

“We need to stick to those timeliness unless there’s external factors beyond the control of the contractor.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need to stick to those timeliness unless there's external factors beyond the control of the contractor."

Coun. Anne Stevenson acknowledged that shutting down intersections for weeks at a time will be very hard on businesses but explained why she supports doing so.

“I think on balance, an accelerated timeline is the best approach,” she said. “It is going to be really hard for those eight weeks that 124 Street and Stony Plain Road is closed, but then there is relief after that and I hope that that helps businesses get back to normal.

“We’re really excited to work on these intersections efficiently –get in, get out and overall reduce disruptions to the community,” said Jonathan Cox, construction manager for Marigold.

Construction on the $2.6-billion western leg of the LRT line from downtown to the west end began in 2021 and was expected to take five to six years to complete.

Cox said the work on Stony Plain Road is about a year behind and the Valley Line is now expected to be done in 2029.

Cox said Marigold will have crews working in two shifts, bouncing from one intersection to the next.

“What we will do with this is create completely dedicated crews, so that all the momentum of 2024 carries through to 2025.

Cox added he realizes Edmontonians are frustrated but the company is grateful for the opportunity the city is giving it to re-earn citizens’ trust that the work can be done more quickly, and to “demonstrate a new way of working to the city.”

“We recognize all the history and the delay that’s been caused to the businesses…. But in terms of the ability to get it done, it’s there.”

“I hope it works,” Janes said. “This accelerated timeline in three phases is to allow Marigold to catch up.”

Marigold Infrastructure Partners is made up of team members Colas, Parsons, Standard General, Francl Architecture, Fast & Epp and Stantec.

From end to end once complete, the Valley Line will run 27 km from Mill Woods in the southeast to Lewis Farms in the west end.

— with files from Jasmine King, Global News