B.C. jury convicts Surrey man in 2022 fatal triple shooting at athletic park

A B.C. jury has convicted a Surrey man in a shooting that left two people dead and one seriously injured three years ago.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the jury found Bryce Dallas Campbell, 25, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder at the B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday.
The charges relate to a targeted attack in the parking lot of the South Surrey Athletic Park on July 30, 2022.
The shooting left Jordan Krishna and Robeen Soreni dead, while Harbir Khosa suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.
Police arrested Campbell a week later and he has remained in custody since.
The court has yet to set a date for sentencing.
Second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
