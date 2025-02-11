Menu

Crime

B.C. jury convicts Surrey man in 2022 fatal triple shooting at athletic park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Second man dies after Saturday triple shooting in South Surrey'
Second man dies after Saturday triple shooting in South Surrey
RELATED: Homicide investigators are releasing few details about a brazen triple shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park Saturday that left two men dead and one critically wounded. Kamil Karamali reports. – Jul 31, 2022
A B.C. jury has convicted a Surrey man in a shooting that left two people dead and one seriously injured three years ago.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the jury found Bryce Dallas Campbell, 25, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder at the B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday.

The charges relate to a targeted attack in the parking lot of the South Surrey Athletic Park on July 30, 2022.

Click to play video: 'One dead and two in hospital after shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park'
One dead and two in hospital after shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

The shooting left Jordan Krishna and Robeen Soreni dead, while Harbir Khosa suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested Campbell a week later and he has remained in custody since.

The court has yet to set a date for sentencing.

Second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Click to play video: 'Unanswered questions surrounding Surrey triple shooting'
Unanswered questions surrounding Surrey triple shooting
