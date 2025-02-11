B.C. teacher charged with accessing child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains details that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. teacher has been charged with accessing child pornography.

In a statement from School District 62, it says they were informed on Feb. 5 that Giles Borland has been charged.

He has been employed by the district since 2016, the organization confirmed, with his most recent roles as a music teacher at David Cameron Elementary and, prior to that, at Wishart Elementary.

“Due to unrelated circumstances, Mr. Borland has not been in a classroom during the 2024-2025 school year,” the district stated.

Upon learning about Borland’s charges, Supt. Paul Block immediately suspended him. Borland is not authorized to practice under the Teacher Regulation Branch while this matter is under review.

The district has a range of support resources available for students and families. If support is needed, it strongly encourage families to connect with their child’s teacher, school counsellor, principal, or vice principal.

If anyone has any information relevant to this case, contact the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441.