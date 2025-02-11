Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. teacher charged with accessing child pornography

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a complaint is made about a teacher in B.C.?'
What happens when a complaint is made about a teacher in B.C.?
The Teacher Regulation Branch is responsible for regulating and, in some cases, investigating and disciplining teachers in B.C. accused of professional misconduct. Here is a step-by-step guide to what happens when someone files a complaint against a B.C. teacher – May 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WARNING: This story contains details that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. teacher has been charged with accessing child pornography.

In a statement from School District 62, it says they were informed on Feb. 5 that Giles Borland has been charged.

He has been employed by the district since 2016, the organization confirmed, with his most recent roles as a music teacher at David Cameron Elementary and, prior to that, at Wishart Elementary.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Due to unrelated circumstances, Mr. Borland has not been in a classroom during the 2024-2025 school year,” the district stated.

Upon learning about Borland’s charges, Supt. Paul Block immediately suspended him. Borland is not authorized to practice under the Teacher Regulation Branch while this matter is under review.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The district has a range of support resources available for students and families. If support is needed, it strongly encourage families to connect with their child’s teacher, school counsellor, principal, or vice principal.

If anyone has any information relevant to this case, contact the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices