This shampoo is recalled in Canada due to a bacteria hazard

A shampoo, available online and in stores like Sephora, has been recalled in Canada due to potential contamination with a hazardous microbe.

Health Canada issued the recall Feb. 7, warning that the product, Amika Mirrorball High Shine + Protect Antioxidant Shampoo, may be contaminated with Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria found in water, soil and certain cosmetic and personal care products.

“Plurabacter gergoviae poses little medical risk to healthy individuals. Individuals with certain health problems or compromised immune systems are at an increased risk of infection if they use the contaminated product,” Health Canada stated.

The affected products include:

Mirrorball Shampoo + Conditioner 20mL Duo

Mirrorball Shampoo 1L

Mirrorball Shampoo 275mL

Mirrorball Shampoo 500mL

Mirrorball Shampoo 60mL

As of Jan. 27, the company has received 48 reports of foul odour in Canada, and two reports of irritation or allergic reaction.

Consumers should stop using the recalled shampoo immediately and return it to the place of purchase with proof of purchase for a refund, Health Canada said.

Around 95,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada, the company said.

The affected products were sold from May 2023 to November 2024.