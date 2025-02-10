Bundle up: Winnipeg to experience cold snap, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

Bundle up, Winnipeg — we’re about to go into a deep freeze.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that the city — among other parts of Manitoba — is set for some icy temperatures in the near future.

“Certainly this week and into early next week at least, it looks quite cold,” he said. “Probably the only chance of a significant warm-up would come in the last week of the month.”

The forecast is calling for highs in the -20 range — with wind chill values approaching -40 — after an atypical January.

“We did get into a little bit of cold weather in January,” Kehler said, “but the really cold stuff didn’t tend to last more than a few days at a time.

“Surprisingly, January ended up slightly warmer than normal overall. This February is very likely going to end up colder than normal.”

