Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Weather

Bundle up: Winnipeg to experience cold snap, meteorologist says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 10, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
Bundle up, Winnipeg — we’re about to go into a deep freeze.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that the city — among other parts of Manitoba — is set for some icy temperatures in the near future.

“Certainly this week and into early next week at least, it looks quite cold,” he said. “Probably the only chance of a significant warm-up would come in the last week of the month.”

The forecast is calling for highs in the -20 range — with wind chill values approaching -40 — after an atypical January.

“We did get into a little bit of cold weather in January,” Kehler said, “but the really cold stuff didn’t tend to last more than a few days at a time.

“Surprisingly, January ended up slightly warmer than normal overall. This February is very likely going to end up colder than normal.”

