London Knights player, NHL prospect Cam Allen charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

A London Knights defenceman is facing impaired driving charges after police say there was a single-vehicle crash in the city over the weekend.

Police say Cameron Allen, 20, who is a Washington Capitals draftee, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation exceed blood alcohol concentration, fail to remain, fail to report accident and novice driver- blood alcohol concentration above zero.

In a release, police say a passerby called 911 after spotting a vehicle in a collision. The resident told 911 operator they found blood on driver’s side door with more going away from the vehicle.

When officers reached the scene, they arrested the driver at a nearby home, according to police.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They said one of the passengers in the vehicle was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The London Knights released a statement which noted that they are taking the “matter very seriously and are in the process of gathering all relevant information.”

The teams said they have been in contact with the Ontario Hockey League and that disciplinary action would be determined by the league.

“In our discussions, we understand that Cam takes this matter very seriously and has assured us that he will fully cooperate with the court process,” the release said.

“Cam understands the responsibility that comes with being a member of this organization and a representative of our community.”

Allen was a fifth-round pick of Washington in the 2023 NHL entry draft and a Capitals spokesperson told Global News they are investigating the incident.

“We are aware of the serious and concerning incident from London, Ontario regarding our prospect Cam Allen,” Sergey Kocharov said in a statement. “We are currently gathering additional information and will refrain from making further comments, as this is a legal matter.”

The Knights, who currently sit atop the OHL standings, swung a deal with the Guelph Storm in December to acquire Allen, giving up a substantial package including Noah Jenken, two second-round picks, two third-round picks, two fourth-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

The 20-year-old defenceman has recorded four goals and 13 assists in 18 games since moving to London.