Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs, will include Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will formally announce 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday, including for Canada and Mexico.

Trump made the comments on a press conference aboard Air Force 1 as he travelled to New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

View image in full screen U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One enroute to New Orleans, La., on Feb. 9, 2025. Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images

Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs at 25 and 10 per cent respectively during his first term in March 2018 using national security as justification.

Canada was initially given an exemption to these duties, but was ultimately hit by the tariffs on May 31, 2018. Canada responded with a series of counter-tariffs on American products like Florida orange juice.

Majority of Canadians think less of U.S. amid Trump tariff threat: Ipsos

Nearly a year later, on May 17, 2019, the White House announced a deal had been reached to prevent “surges” in the steel and aluminum supplies from Canada and Mexico, ending the trade dispute.

Fox News aired a partial interview with Trump ahead of that game, where he said wants to see Canada become a state due to the unsubstantiated claim that the States is “paying $200 billion a year” to its northern neighbour.

Trump says that Canada would be “much better off” as a state, and said he’d be fine with “subsidizing” Canada if it was a state, an apparent reference to the U.S. trade deficit with Canada.

Statistics Canada says Canada’s overall trade surplus with the U.S. was $94.4 billion in 2023, primarily due to oil exports.

Canada 'not out of the woods yet' despite pause on tariffs: Trudeau

Trump made the statehood comment in response to a question from Fox News anchor Bret Baier in an interview televised Sunday.

Baier asked Trump about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments Friday, where Trudeau told a group on business leaders that Trump is not joking about making Canada a state.

“I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year to Canada, and I’m not going to let that happen,” Trump told Baier.

“It’s too much. Why are we paying $200 billion a year essentially in subsidy to Canada? Now, if they’re a 51st state I don’t mind doing it.”

On Friday, Trudeau told a crowd of more than 100 business leaders at a Canada-U.S. economic summit in Toronto that Trump’s comments about making Canada a state are “a real thing.”

Trump's talk of annexing Canada is no joke, Trudeau warns

His comments about Trump were made behind closed doors after reporters were ushered out of the room. The Toronto Star was able to hear what Trudeau was saying because the audio was inadvertently broadcast.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said in a social media post directed at Trump Sunday evening that there is no scenario where the U.S. will produce enough aluminum to replace what it gets from Quebec before the end of the president’s mandate.

M. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩, Il n’y a aucun scénario où les USA produiront assez d’aluminium pour remplacer celui du Québec sur votre marché avant la fin de votre mandat. Vous exposez vos industries de pointe à une grave inflation. Négocions plutôt… https://t.co/TuTrP7i1ty — Yves-F. Blanchet 🎗⚜️ (@yfblanchet) February 9, 2025

He told Trump that he was exposing America’s cutting-edge industries to serious inflation, and that he should negotiate instead.

Trump initially threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian products due to border security issues around fentanyl and illegal immigration, but the president’s comments continue to focus on trade with Canada and more recently a perceived lack of U.S. banks in Canada.

Border issues remain the official justification for threatening tariffs, according to the executive order.

On Feb. 3, both Canada and Mexico were granted at least 30 days reprieves from the threat being realized after both Trudeau and Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum talked to Trump about their respective border plans.

Canada’s plan includes $1.3 billion in spending, first announced in December, on enhanced border security, including patrols with helicopters, and the creation of a “fentanyl czar”, who will work with U.S. counterparts in combating the toxic drug crisis.