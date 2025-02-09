Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs, will include Canada

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2025 6:01 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs in latest trade escalation'
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs in latest trade escalation
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will announce new 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., which would come on top of existing metals duties in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will formally announce 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday, including for Canada and Mexico.

Trump made the comments on a press conference aboard Air Force 1 as he travelled to New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America aboard Air Force One enroute to New Orleans, La., on Feb. 9, 2025. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One enroute to New Orleans, La., on Feb. 9, 2025. Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images

Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs at 25 and 10 per cent respectively during his first term in March 2018 using national security as justification.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada was initially given an exemption to these duties, but was ultimately hit by the tariffs on May 31, 2018. Canada responded with a series of counter-tariffs on American products like Florida orange juice.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians think less of U.S. amid Trump tariff threat: Ipsos'
Majority of Canadians think less of U.S. amid Trump tariff threat: Ipsos

Nearly a year later, on May 17, 2019, the White House announced a deal had been reached to prevent “surges” in the steel and aluminum supplies from Canada and Mexico, ending the trade dispute.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fox News aired a partial interview with Trump ahead of that game, where he said wants to see Canada become a state due to the unsubstantiated claim that the States is “paying $200 billion a year” to its northern neighbour.

Trump says that Canada would be “much better off” as a state, and said he’d be fine with “subsidizing” Canada if it was a state, an apparent reference to the U.S. trade deficit with Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada says Canada’s overall trade surplus with the U.S. was $94.4 billion in 2023, primarily due to oil exports.

Click to play video: 'Canada ‘not out of the woods yet’ despite pause on tariffs: Trudeau'
Canada ‘not out of the woods yet’ despite pause on tariffs: Trudeau

Trump made the statehood comment in response to a question from Fox News anchor Bret Baier in an interview televised Sunday.

Baier asked Trump about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments Friday, where Trudeau told a group on business leaders that Trump is not joking about making Canada a state.

“I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year to Canada, and I’m not going to let that happen,” Trump told Baier.

“It’s too much. Why are we paying $200 billion a year essentially in subsidy to Canada? Now, if they’re a 51st state I don’t mind doing it.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Trudeau told a crowd of more than 100 business leaders at a Canada-U.S. economic summit in Toronto that Trump’s comments about making Canada a state are “a real thing.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Trump’s talk of annexing Canada is no joke, Trudeau warns'
Trump’s talk of annexing Canada is no joke, Trudeau warns

His comments about Trump were made behind closed doors after reporters were ushered out of the room. The Toronto Star was able to hear what Trudeau was saying because the audio was inadvertently broadcast.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said in a social media post directed at Trump Sunday evening that there is no scenario where the U.S. will produce enough aluminum to replace what it gets from Quebec before the end of the president’s mandate.

He told Trump that he was exposing America’s cutting-edge industries to serious inflation, and that he should negotiate instead.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump initially threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian products due to border security issues around fentanyl and illegal immigration, but the president’s comments continue to focus on trade with Canada and more recently a perceived lack of U.S. banks in Canada.

Border issues remain the official justification for threatening tariffs, according to the executive order.

On Feb. 3, both Canada and Mexico were granted at least 30 days reprieves from the threat being realized after both Trudeau and Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum talked to Trump about their respective border plans.

Canada’s plan includes $1.3 billion in spending, first announced in December, on enhanced border security, including patrols with helicopters, and the creation of a “fentanyl czar”, who will work with U.S. counterparts in combating the toxic drug crisis.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices