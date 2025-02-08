SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Demko leaves Canucks game in first period

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2025 8:20 pm
1 min read
VANCOUVER – Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko left early in the first period of the Canucks NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Demko stopped all six shots he faced before leaving the game after 10 minutes. He was replaced by backup Kevin Lankinen.

The Canucks announced he wouldn’t return to the game.

Demko missed the first 26 games of the season with a knee injury. He missed two games in January with a back injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

