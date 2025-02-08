Demko leaves Canucks game in first period

See more sharing options

VANCOUVER – Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko left early in the first period of the Canucks NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Demko stopped all six shots he faced before leaving the game after 10 minutes. He was replaced by backup Kevin Lankinen.

The Canucks announced he wouldn’t return to the game.

Demko missed the first 26 games of the season with a knee injury. He missed two games in January with a back injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.