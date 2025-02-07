Menu

Health

Manitoba surpasses goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers, says health minister

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba NDP government says it has surpassed its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office more than a year ago.
The Manitoba NDP government says it has surpassed its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office more than a year ago. The exterior of the Manitoba Legislature is seen in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
The Manitoba government says it has surpassed its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office more than a year ago.

The province says it hired 1,255 new health staff to work in the public system from last April to the end of December.

They include health-care aides, nurses, midwives and physicians.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says dozens of recently retired nurses have rejoined the workforce.

Prior to being elected in 2023, Premier Wab Kinew promised $500 million over four years to hire nurses, physicians and other health-care personnel.

The province says it has also beefed up hospital security by funding 126 institutional safety officer positions, with 96 already working in facilities throughout Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Wage increases, staffing levels drive up health costs, Manitoba report says'
Wage increases, staffing levels drive up health costs, Manitoba report says
© 2025 The Canadian Press

