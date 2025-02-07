Manitoba surpasses goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers, says health minister

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it has surpassed its goal of hiring 1,000 health-care workers since taking office more than a year ago.

The province says it hired 1,255 new health staff to work in the public system from last April to the end of December.

They include health-care aides, nurses, midwives and physicians.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says dozens of recently retired nurses have rejoined the workforce.

Prior to being elected in 2023, Premier Wab Kinew promised $500 million over four years to hire nurses, physicians and other health-care personnel.

The province says it has also beefed up hospital security by funding 126 institutional safety officer positions, with 96 already working in facilities throughout Manitoba.