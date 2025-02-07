Menu

Health

B.C. doctor quits, says she was punished for unsanctioned overdose prevention sites

By Darryl Greer The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2025 2:55 pm
2 min read
Vancouver Island doctors increase pressure on health ministry amid illicit drug crisis
RELATED: Doctors on Vancouver Island are increasing the pressure on a health ministry they say is slow to respond to the crisis of people dying of illicit drugs. They set up an unsanctioned overdose prevention site outside one of the island's largest hospitals. And as Paul Johnson reports, this won't be their last setup. – Dec 28, 2024
A Vancouver Island doctor involved in setting up unsanctioned overdose prevention sites outside hospitals has resigned from her positions with Island Health, claiming she was placed on leave as punishment for her public advocacy work.

But Island Health says in a statement it’s not punishing Dr. Jess Wilder and administrative leave is to ensure people are still paid while they are under investigation.

Wilder, a co-founder of the group Doctors for Safer Drug Policy, says in a resignation letter dated Feb. 5 that she’s leaving her positions with Island Health “immediately.”

Comox doctors set up unsanctioned overdose prevention site

Wilder says she was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 22 from her physician lead positions in harm reduction and education, and addiction medicine at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

She says in a separate letter addressed to colleagues at Island Health that she was placed on leave “pending investigation of alleged accusations” related to her “public advocacy work,” though it says she will continue her clinical and patient-facing work.

Wilder says the investigation is confidential and she directed questions to Dr. Ash Heaslip, with Island Health’s Addiction Medicine and Substance Use Program, and Dr. Randal Mason, the program’s regional medical director.

Doctors for Safer Drug Policy set up unauthorized overdose prevention sites at the Nanaimo hospital and at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria in November 2024, in an effort to pressure the provincial government to act on what the group says is an “unfulfilled promise to address drug use in hospitals.”

Pop-up overdose prevention sites on Vancouver Island

Island Health said in a statement Thursday that its addictions medicine services are administered by dedicated expert physicians focused on caring for patients, and harm reduction remains a “foundational component of our substance-use system of care.”

Wilder’s resignation letter says “advocacy is a core competency of being a physician,” and warned that her sidelining would discourage others “from doing what is right over what is easy.”

“For too long, physicians have been shamefully silent on these matters. In my view, we owe it to our patients to speak up — loudly, when necessary — for the tools and policies needed to help keep them safe,” Wilder’s letter says.

“Regardless of the titles I hold, I will continue to be on the front lines of this crisis, fighting for evidence-based, compassionate care for our patients.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

