B.C. doctor quits, says she was punished for unsanctioned overdose prevention sites

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island doctor involved in setting up unsanctioned overdose prevention sites outside hospitals has resigned from her positions with Island Health, claiming she was placed on leave as punishment for her public advocacy work.

But Island Health says in a statement it’s not punishing Dr. Jess Wilder and administrative leave is to ensure people are still paid while they are under investigation.

Wilder, a co-founder of the group Doctors for Safer Drug Policy, says in a resignation letter dated Feb. 5 that she’s leaving her positions with Island Health “immediately.”

2:05 Comox doctors set up unsanctioned overdose prevention site

Wilder says she was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 22 from her physician lead positions in harm reduction and education, and addiction medicine at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

She says in a separate letter addressed to colleagues at Island Health that she was placed on leave “pending investigation of alleged accusations” related to her “public advocacy work,” though it says she will continue her clinical and patient-facing work.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Wilder says the investigation is confidential and she directed questions to Dr. Ash Heaslip, with Island Health’s Addiction Medicine and Substance Use Program, and Dr. Randal Mason, the program’s regional medical director.

Doctors for Safer Drug Policy set up unauthorized overdose prevention sites at the Nanaimo hospital and at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria in November 2024, in an effort to pressure the provincial government to act on what the group says is an “unfulfilled promise to address drug use in hospitals.”

2:01 Pop-up overdose prevention sites on Vancouver Island

Island Health said in a statement Thursday that its addictions medicine services are administered by dedicated expert physicians focused on caring for patients, and harm reduction remains a “foundational component of our substance-use system of care.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wilder’s resignation letter says “advocacy is a core competency of being a physician,” and warned that her sidelining would discourage others “from doing what is right over what is easy.”

“For too long, physicians have been shamefully silent on these matters. In my view, we owe it to our patients to speak up — loudly, when necessary — for the tools and policies needed to help keep them safe,” Wilder’s letter says.

“Regardless of the titles I hold, I will continue to be on the front lines of this crisis, fighting for evidence-based, compassionate care for our patients.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.