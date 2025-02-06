Boy, 15, charged with second-degree murder in suspicious death investigation

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with a second-degree murder following a suspicious death investigation in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.
Officers were called to a residence on Camino Drive, near Rutherford Road and Jane Street, around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday.
When they arrived, police found an adult female with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen was taken into custody outside the home, and police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.
Authorities have not disclosed the victim’s identity or details specific to her injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
