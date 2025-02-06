Police seek suspect in alleged Canada-wide romance scam that cost victims $275k

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ontario say they are looking for a man who is alleged to have swindled nearly a dozen victims across Canada in a romance scam.

Peel Regional Police say 11 victims from Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Saskatchewan lost a total of $275,000 in the alleged scam.

Investigators say that between June 2020 and September 2021, the victims accepted random friend requests on social media from the suspect, who claimed to be a military member stationed overseas.

Police say that communication developed into what victims believed was a relationship, and the suspect told them he needed financial help with his transition home from military deployment.

Investigators say the victims transferred money to the suspect after receiving assurances they would be reimbursed.

Police say the 30-year-old man failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance in January and is now wanted for multiple alleged offences, including fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

Peel police warn that scammers will use “any means necessary” to convince people that their requests are legitimate.

“Protect yourself and always avoid sending money or personal information to someone you haven’t met,” police said in a news release.