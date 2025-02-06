Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies in hospital after downtown Toronto shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 6, 2025 6:48 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Feb. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Feb. 6, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Police say a man has died following a shooting in the city’s downtown area.

Police said they were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Crews performed life-saving measures at the scene and the man was rushed to a local hospital.

The man died from his injuries, police said. Investigators have deemed this incident a homicide.

Trending Now

Police are appealing to any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

There is no suspect description available and police said its not believed there was a vehicle involved in the shooting.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices