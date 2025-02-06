Man dies in hospital after downtown Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

Toronto Police say a man has died following a shooting in the city’s downtown area.

Police said they were called to Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Crews performed life-saving measures at the scene and the man was rushed to a local hospital.

The man died from his injuries, police said. Investigators have deemed this incident a homicide.

Police are appealing to any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

There is no suspect description available and police said its not believed there was a vehicle involved in the shooting.